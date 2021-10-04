Matthew Francis Pine Sells 2,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Francis Pine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92.

Shares of XYL traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day moving average is $120.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

