Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel David Francis Sells 5,788 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,774. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

