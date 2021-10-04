MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.06% of MaxLinear worth $34,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 985,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

NYSE MXL opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

