Mayo Clinic Has $18.75 Million Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Mayo Clinic decreased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 20.7% of Mayo Clinic’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mayo Clinic owned 0.85% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $18,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Shares of ZNTL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly acquired 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,436,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,808,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,634. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.