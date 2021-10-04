Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.27. 606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 423,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mechel PAO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Mechel PAO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

