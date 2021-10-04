MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of MAX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.87. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -120.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $31,720.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,196 shares of company stock worth $4,413,757 in the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 99,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MediaAlpha by 6.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

