Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) versus Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Stamps.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Stamps.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Stamps.com $757.98 million 8.01 $178.66 million $10.42 31.63

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Stamps.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Stamps.com 0 3 0 0 2.00

Stamps.com has a consensus price target of $330.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -525.04% Stamps.com 15.25% 21.00% 15.41%

Risk and Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. The MetaPack segment focuses in multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions to large e-commerce retailers and brands. The company was founded by James Alastair Campbell McDermott, Jeff Green and Air R. Engelberg in September 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

