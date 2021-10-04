MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.23

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.23 and last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 364262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.89.

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.89.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.84.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. Research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.