MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.23

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.23 and last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 364262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.89.
MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.84.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
