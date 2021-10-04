Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,414,300 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 1,650,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.8 days.

Shares of MPNGF traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.80. 4,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,523. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. Meituan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $59.24.

Separately, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meituan in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

