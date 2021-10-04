Meme Market Capitalization Hits $11.67 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $371,401.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $416.78 or 0.00847509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00353513 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001945 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007755 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.