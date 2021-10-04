Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 2% Higher This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $765.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00355773 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001931 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.05 or 0.00844939 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

