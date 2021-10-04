MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of MercadoLibre worth $419,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $67.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,600.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,031. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31,890.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,795.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,589.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.70 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

