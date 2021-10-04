Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.83

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 71659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MESO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $762.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.40.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. Analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.