Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3,726.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.55% of Meta Financial Group worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,391 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $54.21 on Monday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

