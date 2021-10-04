Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.83

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.61, with a volume of 2787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

