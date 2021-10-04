Metal (MTL) Market Cap Achieves $222.95 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $222.95 million and approximately $98.48 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be bought for $3.35 or 0.00006848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.89 or 0.08569328 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00342831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00277137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00113467 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

