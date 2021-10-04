Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $969.00 million. Methanex posted sales of $581.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Shares of MEOH opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

