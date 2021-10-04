Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,500 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 622,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 101,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 241,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

