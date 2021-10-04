Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.76

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.76 and last traded at $85.39, with a volume of 55909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. The stock has a market cap of $712.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,394,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 188.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
