Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.76

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.76 and last traded at $85.39, with a volume of 55909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. The stock has a market cap of $712.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,394,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 188.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

