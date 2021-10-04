MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years.

MCR remained flat at $$8.57 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 31,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,422. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $35,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

