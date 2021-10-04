MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust stock remained flat at $$8.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 31,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,422. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0582 per share. This represents a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
See Also: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.