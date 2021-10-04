MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock remained flat at $$8.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 31,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,422. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0582 per share. This represents a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,302,000 after buying an additional 211,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.