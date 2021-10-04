MFS Government Markets Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0301 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 65,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,161. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

