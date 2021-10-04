MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. 31,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $5.53.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
