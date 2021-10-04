MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. 31,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.