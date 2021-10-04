MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years.

NYSE CMU traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,187. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

