MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0194 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,444. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

