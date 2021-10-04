MFS Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0272 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,455. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

