MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares $0.04 Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE:CXH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 24,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.80% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.