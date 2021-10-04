MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces $0.04 Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $6.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

