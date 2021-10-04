MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces $0.04 Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $6.65.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
