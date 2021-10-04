MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.99. 64,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,480. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

