MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans Dividend of $0.05

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MFV remained flat at $$6.67 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

