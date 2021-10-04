M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,314,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the August 31st total of 1,528,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 564.5 days.

Shares of MGPUF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Get M&G alerts:

MGPUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC lowered M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.