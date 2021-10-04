MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle Sells 60,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,058,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

