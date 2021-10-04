Michael Olsen Sells 3,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00.

ATUS traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.51. 6,466,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Altice USA by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.