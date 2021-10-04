Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $11,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of Usio stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $149.08 million, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Usio by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Usio by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Usio by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

