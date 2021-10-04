Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,328 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.60% of Micron Technology worth $576,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $89,216,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 293,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

