MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 998.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of MicroStrategy worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 270.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $86,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $612.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.98. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 over the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.