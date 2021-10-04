Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.

NYSE MAA opened at $189.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.27.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

