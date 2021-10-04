Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.

MAA stock opened at $189.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.27.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.