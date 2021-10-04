Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $146.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

