Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.01. 70,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

