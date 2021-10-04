Mint Club Market Capitalization Reaches $2.71 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $2.71 million and $5,886.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00051611 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

