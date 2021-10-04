Minter Network (BIP) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.17 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $14,050.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00098423 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00135711 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00099414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00140684 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,830,223,340 coins and its circulating supply is 4,625,013,773 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

