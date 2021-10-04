Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to post ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.41) and the highest is ($2.22). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($11.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.94) to ($8.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($12.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.94) to ($8.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $174.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.89.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.