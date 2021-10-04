Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $119,182.00

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for about $3,289.46 or 0.06706972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $25.94 million and $119,182.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00063089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00097990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00139302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,116.93 or 1.00145755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.12 or 0.06808219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 7,885 coins. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

