Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($5.77) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.77) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.59). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $19.35 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,174 shares of company stock worth $2,495,309. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

