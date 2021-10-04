Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

IMAB stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.71. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

