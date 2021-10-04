Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 13,559 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 100.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $6,973,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 237,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

