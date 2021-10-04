Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,216 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

