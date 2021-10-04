Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,016 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $4,378,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

SC stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

