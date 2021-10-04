Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $28.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

